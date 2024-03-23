LVW Advisors LLC Acquires 916 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.29.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $2.77 on Friday, hitting $639.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,065. The firm has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $616.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.87. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $428.68 and a 52-week high of $644.96.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

