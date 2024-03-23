LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $24.30 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 3.1% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 18,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock remained flat at $113.49 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,581,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,769,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.01. The company has a market capitalization of $450.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

