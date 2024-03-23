Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 15.8 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $403.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $304.19 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,968 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,955,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $603,418,000 after buying an additional 51,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $407,901,000 after purchasing an additional 128,563 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,914,000 after buying an additional 1,023,578 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.59.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

