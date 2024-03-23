Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.175-2.200, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.000-14.200 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $403.19 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $304.19 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $464.64 and a 200-day moving average of $441.89.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $496.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $888,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,565 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

