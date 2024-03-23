LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $23.40 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.1% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $151.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.12 and a 200-day moving average of $138.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.28 and a 52-week high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.