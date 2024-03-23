Love Group Global Ltd (ASX:LVE) Insider Michael Ye Purchases 320,000 Shares of Stock

Love Group Global Ltd (ASX:LVE – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ye purchased 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,960.00 ($26,947.37).
Michael Ye also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 15th, Michael Ye purchased 80,000 shares of Love Group Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,000.00 ($6,578.95).
Love Group Global Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74.
Love Group Global Company Profile
Love Group Global Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides social and dating products and services in Asia and Europe. The company offers Datetix, Lovestruck, and Noonswoon online dating applications. It also provides personalized matchmaking services; singles events, and love academy business, as well as operates lounge business.
