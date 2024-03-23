Loop Capital Boosts Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $64.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CNM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded Core & Main from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.42.

Core & Main stock opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Core & Main will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $864,398,751.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $864,398,751.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,625,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,269,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,498,260 in the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Core & Main by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,417,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,588 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Core & Main by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,097 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth about $108,023,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Core & Main by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Core & Main by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,219,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,729,000 after acquiring an additional 788,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

