Lloyd A. Rowland Sells 5,268 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Lloyd A. Rowland sold 5,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $11,010.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 117,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,051.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 737.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 234,970 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

