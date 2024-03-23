Lisk 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.50 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $1.77 or 0.00002729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $252.39 million and $6.50 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001950 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001700 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001629 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001357 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

