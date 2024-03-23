Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,971 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 14,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,629,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,084,807. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.