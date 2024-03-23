Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Has $749,000 Stock Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 178.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUG. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 26,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 105.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 17,106 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BUG stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.80. The company had a trading volume of 109,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,055. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $749.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

