Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 208.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,978 shares during the quarter. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 81.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 86,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 13,286 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 27,071.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 549,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after buying an additional 547,384 shares during the period.

Get Simplify Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF stock remained flat at $26.47 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 106,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,715. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $27.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.42.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.