Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 2.5% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 112,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 86,043 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,339,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $714,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,432 shares. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.21.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.