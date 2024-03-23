Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 3,852 Shares of Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 3,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $60,861.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,347,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,291,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $167,310.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,542 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $167,108.28.

On Thursday, February 8th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 22,747 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $264,092.67.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $118,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $67,200.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 11,459 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $155,154.86.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

LWAY opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $242.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on LWAY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lifeway Foods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Lifeway Foods by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 30,145 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

