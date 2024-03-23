Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Major Shareholder John C. Malone Purchases 484,673 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) major shareholder John C. Malone bought 484,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,257,002.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,360,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,180,913.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Liberty Latin America Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $6.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $9.73.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
