Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Major Shareholder John C. Malone Purchases 484,673 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) major shareholder John C. Malone bought 484,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,257,002.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,360,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,180,913.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $6.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $9.73.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 543.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

