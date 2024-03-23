Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Director Paul A. Gould Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) Director Paul A. Gould bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 445,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,076.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $6.69 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $9.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 543.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading

