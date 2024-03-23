Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) CAO Brian D. Zook Sells 27,711 Shares

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Liberty Latin America Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $9.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LILAK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 543.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.