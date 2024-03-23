Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Director Paul A. Gould Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) Director Paul A. Gould purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,294,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 445,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,076.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 1.5 %

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

About Liberty Latin America

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LILA. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 62.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 62.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 938.3% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 15.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.