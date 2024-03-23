Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.95

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.95 and last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 463988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEVI shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.04%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $270,515.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at $705,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $270,515.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 9,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $170,410.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,850 shares of company stock worth $1,707,815 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,834,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $117,145,000 after buying an additional 610,838 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,916 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $80,310,000 after buying an additional 105,924 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 493,505 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 270,870 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

