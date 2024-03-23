Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Has $39.74 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,342 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 22.8% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $39,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,547 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,180,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,846,000 after acquiring an additional 182,515 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,097,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,112,000 after purchasing an additional 407,410 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,534 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPYG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.73. 1,375,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,125. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.