Legato Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 133.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 423.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $466,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,636.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PJT Partners news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $1,363,822.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,103.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $466,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at $143,636.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,672. Insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PJT. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on PJT Partners from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

PJT Partners Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE PJT traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.92. 245,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,016. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.36. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $328.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.26 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

