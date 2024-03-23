Legato Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,960 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 89,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,935,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,269,000 after purchasing an additional 43,559 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 366,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 68,566 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 433.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 72,123 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $120,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,139.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $120,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,139.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,038 shares of company stock valued at $877,559 in the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

KTOS stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 809,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

