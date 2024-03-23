Legato Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 18,315 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alphatec by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Alphatec by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphatec by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Alphatec by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Alphatec by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphatec

In other Alphatec news, Director Evan Bakst purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Quentin S. Blackford acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 572,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,522.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Bakst purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $202,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,069 shares of company stock worth $3,528,245. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEC stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.22. 2,001,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,255. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATEC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

