Legato Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,220,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,384,000 after buying an additional 203,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,455,000 after buying an additional 50,001 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,827,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FIX traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,372. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.46. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.09 and a twelve month high of $329.43. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on FIX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

