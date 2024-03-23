Legato Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of 1st Source worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the fourth quarter worth $6,163,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in 1st Source by 913.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 83,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in 1st Source by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,604,000 after buying an additional 57,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 1st Source by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,670,000 after buying an additional 44,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 1st Source by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,422,000 after buying an additional 39,193 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Insider Activity at 1st Source

In other 1st Source news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 761 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $39,206.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,383.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on 1st Source from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRCE

1st Source Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 28,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,535. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.79. 1st Source Co. has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $56.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.20 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 24.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

1st Source Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 27.04%.

About 1st Source

(Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.