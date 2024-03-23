Legato Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.7% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 34.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 13.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

CLH stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $194.83. 196,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,813. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.70 and a twelve month high of $197.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at $897,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at $897,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

