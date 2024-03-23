Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,862 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Werner Enterprises worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after buying an additional 40,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,525. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

