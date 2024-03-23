Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $325,230,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after acquiring an additional 501,385 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,773,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 884,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,938,000 after acquiring an additional 356,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,203. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $231.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

