Legato Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 638.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,178 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Northwest Natural worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,242,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,748,000 after acquiring an additional 135,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,172,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,015,000 after acquiring an additional 99,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,948,000 after acquiring an additional 188,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,760,000 after buying an additional 174,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,849,000 after buying an additional 24,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE NWN traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $35.89. The company had a trading volume of 266,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,497. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $49.08.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $355.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

View Our Latest Report on Northwest Natural

About Northwest Natural

(Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.