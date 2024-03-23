Legato Capital Management LLC Has $5.46 Million Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the quarter. Argan makes up approximately 0.7% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Argan worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

NYSE AGX traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $50.89. The company had a trading volume of 51,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average is $45.94. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $51.97.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

