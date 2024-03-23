Legato Capital Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $511,910,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,026,000 after acquiring an additional 262,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 72,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $2,925,233.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,712,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,712,707.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,180 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.53. 1,042,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,334. The company has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.97 and a twelve month high of $256.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.54.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

