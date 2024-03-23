Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of American States Water worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 900.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,694.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,578.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.13. The stock had a trading volume of 178,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,177. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.43. American States Water has a twelve month low of $70.17 and a twelve month high of $95.07.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American States Water from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

