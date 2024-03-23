Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of QCR worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 83.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,502,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,912,000 after buying an additional 685,471 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of QCR by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 134,236 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of QCR by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 265,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 81,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QCR by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,501,000 after purchasing an additional 64,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in QCR by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 329,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 63,712 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR Stock Performance

Shares of QCRH stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.27. 37,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,450. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.14 and a 52-week high of $62.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.94.

QCR Dividend Announcement

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.61. QCR had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $103.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.57 million. Research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 3.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCRH shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QCR from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on QCRH

Insider Buying and Selling at QCR

In other QCR news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 6,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $414,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,623. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 6,791 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $414,251.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

(Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.