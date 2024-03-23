Legato Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of CSG Systems International worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 484,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 36,488 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 823,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,113,000 after buying an additional 48,373 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,990,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CSG Systems International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

CSG Systems International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CSGS stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.76. 134,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,404. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.77. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.27 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

CSG Systems International Profile

(Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.