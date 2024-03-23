Legato Capital Management LLC Buys 23,270 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares during the period. Triumph Financial comprises about 0.6% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Triumph Financial worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,460,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,019,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,738,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,801,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial

In related news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 12,820 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $928,552.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,511.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ TFIN traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.15. The stock had a trading volume of 233,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,743. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.24 and its 200 day moving average is $70.61. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.67 and a twelve month high of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Further Reading

