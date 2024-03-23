Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,719 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 26,770 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $3,957,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Amdocs Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of DOX stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.30. 640,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,810. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

