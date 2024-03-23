Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,286 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,953. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average of $81.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.42 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Further Reading

