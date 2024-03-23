Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,474 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 134.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Maximus during the third quarter worth approximately $2,709,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth $5,951,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth $2,262,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maximus during the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Maximus Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Maximus stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.47. The company had a trading volume of 206,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,776. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Maximus had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 39.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $671,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,159.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

