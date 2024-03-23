Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,091 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.3% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $200,873.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,326,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $200,873.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,326,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,365,299 shares of company stock worth $626,512,270. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.4 %

META stock opened at $509.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.90 and a 12 month high of $523.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $457.19 and its 200 day moving average is $370.63.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.