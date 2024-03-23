Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. Leap Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $64.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 16,412 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

