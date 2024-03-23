Lantz Financial LLC Sells 1,218 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Lantz Financial LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $380,348,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784,225 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20,353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,109,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.80. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

