Lantz Financial LLC Makes New $455,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after buying an additional 1,382,354 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,140,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $107.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The firm has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

