Lantz Financial LLC Invests $246,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $71.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.75.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

