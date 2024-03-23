Lantz Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,947 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,470,308 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,445,000 after buying an additional 85,730 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,398,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,330,000 after purchasing an additional 219,299 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,001,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,814,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,181,653 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,280,000 after purchasing an additional 174,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,276,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 79,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $8.65 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

