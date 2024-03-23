Lantz Financial LLC Buys 127 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $124.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.06.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 93.85%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

