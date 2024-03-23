Kure Advisory LLC Has $555,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kure Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $536.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $200,873.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,326,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,365,299 shares of company stock valued at $626,512,270. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $509.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $457.19 and a 200-day moving average of $370.63. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.90 and a 12 month high of $523.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

