Kroger’s (KR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.55.

Kroger Stock Down 0.8 %

KR stock opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Kroger by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 370.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

