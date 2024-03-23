KraneShares Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KSET) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of KraneShares Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KSET – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 11,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 16,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

KraneShares Carbon Offset Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Carbon Offset Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KraneShares Carbon Offset Strategy ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KSET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 9.90% of KraneShares Carbon Offset Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

KraneShares Carbon Offset Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (KSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in carbon credits commodities. The fund is passively managed to primarily hold futures contracts on voluntary carbon offset credits. The fund invests in GEOs and N-GEOs that mature in the next two years KSET was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by KraneShares.

