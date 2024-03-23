KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) vs. AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Critical Comparison

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KORU Medical Systems and AngioDynamics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORU Medical Systems $28.52 million 3.37 -$13.74 million ($0.29) -7.24 AngioDynamics $338.75 million 0.63 -$52.44 million ($0.35) -15.31

KORU Medical Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AngioDynamics. AngioDynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KORU Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

40.4% of KORU Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for KORU Medical Systems and AngioDynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORU Medical Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00 AngioDynamics 0 0 3 0 3.00

KORU Medical Systems presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. AngioDynamics has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 179.85%. Given AngioDynamics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AngioDynamics is more favorable than KORU Medical Systems.

Profitability

This table compares KORU Medical Systems and AngioDynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORU Medical Systems -48.18% -27.82% -21.30% AngioDynamics -4.28% -1.78% -1.38%

Volatility and Risk

KORU Medical Systems has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AngioDynamics beats KORU Medical Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. The company also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. It sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc. provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease. The company's thrombus management portfolio includes AlphaVac system, an emergent mechanical aspiration device that eliminates the need for perfusionist support; thrombolytic catheters that are used to deliver thrombolytic agents, which are drugs to dissolve blood clots in hemodialysis access grafts, arteries, veins, and surgical bypass grafts; and AngioVac circuit is indicated for extracorporeal circulatory support for periods of up to six hours including off-the-shelf pump, filter, and reinfusion cannula, to facilitate venous drainage as part of an extracorporeal bypass procedure. In addition, it offers NanoKnife IRE Ablation System, an alternative to traditional thermal ablation for the surgical ablation of soft tissue; and peripheral products, which includes angiographic catheters and diagnostic and interventional guidewires, percutaneous drainage catheters, and coaxial micro-introducer kits used during peripheral diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company also provides drainage catheters for multi-purpose/general, nephrostomy, and biliary drainage; micro Access kits provides interventional physicians a smaller introducer system for minimally invasive procedures; VenaCure EVLT system that are used in endovascular laser procedures to treat superficial venous disease; and Solero MTA System includes solero microwave generator and the specially designed solero MW applicators. AngioDynamics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

