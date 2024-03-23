Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director J. Ian Giffen Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Director J. Ian Giffen sold 5,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.14, for a total value of C$770,691.50.

Kinaxis Trading Down 2.1 %

TSE:KXS opened at C$150.52 on Friday. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12-month low of C$129.13 and a 12-month high of C$191.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$155.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$151.46.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.09). Kinaxis had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of C$152.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$153.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.811942 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$199.44.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

