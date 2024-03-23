Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director J. Ian Giffen Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Director J. Ian Giffen sold 5,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.14, for a total value of C$770,691.50.
Kinaxis Trading Down 2.1 %
TSE:KXS opened at C$150.52 on Friday. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12-month low of C$129.13 and a 12-month high of C$191.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$155.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$151.46.
Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.09). Kinaxis had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of C$152.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$153.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.811942 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on Kinaxis
Kinaxis Company Profile
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kinaxis
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.